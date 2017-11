A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday heard testimony from intellectual property experts about the validity of drugmaker Allergan PLC’s agreement with a Native American tribe to shield patents from review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on IP held a hearing to address whether Congress should take action to limit sovereign immunity in PTAB cases.

