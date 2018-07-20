U.S. court rejects Allergan bid to shield patents through tribe deal

July 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a novel strategy adopted by drug company Allergan PLC to shield patents from review by an administrative court by transferring them to a Native American tribe.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a tribunal run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has authority to review the validity of patents covering Allergan’s dry eye drug Restasis.

The company last year transferred the patents to New York’s St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, claiming the tribe’s sovereign status meant the patents were immune from administrative review. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Phil Berlowitz)