April 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc is considering options for its women’s health unit, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A sale, which would likely attract interest from private equity firms, could value the business at more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2pYuzK9)

Allergan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)