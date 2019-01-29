Allergan not to sell women's health business - CEO

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc is no longer looking at selling its women’s health business, Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Tuesday.

“For Women’s Health, we have concluded that the highest value proposition for this business at this time is to continue managing it and optimizing it,” Saunders said.

Saunders also said the company’s anti-infectives business will “more likely than not” be sold over the near term.

The company had said in May it was looking to sell both its women’s health and infectious disease units following a review of its businesses. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)