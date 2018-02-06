FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 12:11 PM / in 2 hours

Allergan posts quarterly profit; migraine treatment succeeds key study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, due to recent changes in the U.S. tax laws, and the botox maker said its migraine treatment met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders was $3.05 billion, or $8.88 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $70.2 million, or $0.20 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a net provisional benefit of about $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

