Allergan posts quarterly profit; migraine treatment succeeds key study

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, due to recent changes in the U.S. tax laws, and the botox maker said its migraine treatment met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders was $3.05 billion, or $8.88 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $70.2 million, or $0.20 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a net provisional benefit of about $2.8 billion.