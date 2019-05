May 7 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Tuesday as it recorded a charge of about $2.5 billion related to the clinical failure of its depression treatment candidate rapastinel.

Net loss widened to $2.41 billion, or $7.25 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $332.5 million or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $3.59 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)