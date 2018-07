July 26 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc posted a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday due to demand for the company’s Botox anti-wrinkle treatment.

The company reported net loss attributable to ordinary shareholder’s of $472.5 million, or $1.39 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $795.5 million, or $2.37 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $4.12 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)