April 30 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc posted a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by higher demand for its medical aesthetics products.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders was $332.5 million, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $2.63 billion, or $7.86 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.67 billion.