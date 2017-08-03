FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botox-maker Allergan quarterly revenue rises 9 pct
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 2 months ago

Botox-maker Allergan quarterly revenue rises 9 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Allergan Plc posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its medical aesthetics unit.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders widened to $795.5 million, or $2.37 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $571.3 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which in February agreed to buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, rose 9 percent to $4.01 billion.

Total medical aesthetics revenue rose to $643.9 million from $419.8 million. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

