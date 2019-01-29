Company News
January 29, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Botox maker Allergan's fourth-quarter revenue falls 5.7 percent

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Allergan plc on Tuesday posted a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by increased competition for its drugs such as Alzheimer’s treatment Namenda XR and a decline in sales of eye drug Restasis.

The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.30 billion, or $12.83 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $3.05 billion, or $8.88 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded gains from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Revenue fell to $4.1 billion from $4.33 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below