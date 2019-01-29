Botox maker Allergan's fourth-quarter revenue falls 5.7 percent

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Allergan plc on Tuesday posted a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by increased competition for its drugs such as Alzheimer’s treatment Namenda XR and a decline in sales of eye drug Restasis.

The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.30 billion, or $12.83 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $3.05 billion, or $8.88 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded gains from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Revenue fell to $4.1 billion from $4.33 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)