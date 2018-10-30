FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Botox-maker Allergan's revenue drops 3 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc reported a 3 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its faces increasing competition for its Alzheimer’s treatment Namenda and other branded drugs.

The company posted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $37.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with loss of $4.03 billion, or $12.07 per share, a year ago, which included a one-time charge.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.91 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

