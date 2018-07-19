Allergan, Molecular Partners eye drug meets main goal in two studies

July 19 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc and Molecular Partners AG said on Thursday their treatment for age-related macular degeneration met the main goal in two late-stage studies.

The drug, abicipar, demonstrated that both the 8-week and 12-week treatment regimens met the goal of non-inferiority to Roche Holding AG’s Lucentis.

The two companies, however, noted that incidence of intraocular inflammations in patients taking abicipar was higher compared to those taking Lucentis. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)