Philippines' AllHome sets IPO guidance at 11.50 to 14 pesos per shr

MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Philippines’ AllHome Corp has set the price guidance for its initial public offering at 11.50 pesos to 14 pesos ($0.22 to $0.27) per share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

The price guidance gives AllHome, which operates 25 home improvement stores mostly in the capital Manila, a valuation of $827 million to $1 billion.

In July, the home furnishing chain sought regulatory approval to sell as much as 1.29 billion shares at a filing price of up to 16 pesos a share. ($1 = 51.82 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; editing by Darren Schuettler)