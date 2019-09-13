Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2019 / 3:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Philippines' AllHome sets IPO guidance at 11.50 to 14 pesos per shr

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Philippines’ AllHome Corp has set the price guidance for its initial public offering at 11.50 pesos to 14 pesos ($0.22 to $0.27) per share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

The price guidance gives AllHome, which operates 25 home improvement stores mostly in the capital Manila, a valuation of $827 million to $1 billion.

In July, the home furnishing chain sought regulatory approval to sell as much as 1.29 billion shares at a filing price of up to 16 pesos a share. ($1 = 51.82 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below