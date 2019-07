July 18 (Reuters) - Investment management firm AllianceBernstein said on Thursday it appointmented Hardeep Dogra as emerging market debt portfolio manager.

Dogra has 14 years of experience in global fixed income and currency markets and was most recently the lead portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Asset Management’s EM Sovereign Hard Currency fund.

Dogra will report to Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market debt and will be based in London. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)