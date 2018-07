Chicago-based Alliant Credit Union has been hit with a proposed class action in a New Jersey federal court accusing it of charging overdraft fees based on artificial “available” balances when customers actually had ample money in their accounts.

Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit is seeking damages for potentially thousands of the credit union’s members nationwide who were improperly charged overdraft fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uds6xT