RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has received a non-binding offer from Germany’s Allianz SE for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, it said in a filing on Tuesday, adding that the two companies are in bilateral talks.

If an agreement is reached, Sul America said, the firm’s operations would be concentrated in health, dental, life and pension insurance and asset management products.