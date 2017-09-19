Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allianz’s Germany chief Manfred Knof will step down by the end of the year for health reasons, a spokesman for the insurance giant said on Tuesday.

A supervisory board meeting will be held in the afternoon to discuss the personnel change.

The likely successor is the current Italy country head, Klaus-Peter Roehler, according to a report in Tuesday’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was also the first to report the resignation citing unnamed sources.