FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Friday that net profit fell 5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier but confirmed it was on track to meet its 2018 profit target.

Net profit of 1.9 billion euros ($2.20 billion) is above the expectations of the 1.8 billion net profit forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims)