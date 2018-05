BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The German insurer Allianz posted a 6.8 percent rise in first quarter net profit and said it was on track to meet its 2018 performance targets.

Net profit of 1.939 billion euros ($2.31 billion) was better than the 1.787 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and above the 1.816 billion euros earned during the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8393 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)