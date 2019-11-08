Allianz Q3 net profit up 0.6%, 2019 profit seen in upper half of target range

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better than expected 0.6% rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier and said 2019 operating profit would be in the upper half of its targeted range.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.95 billion euros ($2.16 billion) compares with 1.84 billion euro profit forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll and is up from 1.94 billion euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)