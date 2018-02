FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The German insurer Allianz said on Friday that it posted a 22 percent decline in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 after a U.S. tax overhaul, a weak U.S. dollar, other one-off costs, and natural disasters weighed on earnings.

The profit of 1.427 billion euros ($1.79 billion) fell short of expectations. Analysts forecast a net profit of 1.587 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7972 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze)