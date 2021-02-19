Allianz Q4 net profit drops 2.2%, but better than expected

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 2.2% fall in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, amid pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.817 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.858 billion euros a year earlier. It was better than than a 1.753 billion euro consensus forecast. ($1 = 0.8268 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)