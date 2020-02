FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 9.5% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, and it announced a more ambitious profit target for 2020.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.858 billion euros ($2.01 billion) compares with a consensus forecast here for 1.67 billion euros. It was up from 1.697 billion euros a year ago.