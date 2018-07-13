FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Allianz to present new strategy in November - CEO in Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz plans to present a new strategy in November as the company aims to simplify its product palette, its Chief Executive Oliver Baete told a German newspaper.

“We are already working on that within the organisation and will present the results late November,” Handelsblatt daily quoted Baete as saying in an interview published on Friday.

The group would aim to achieve customer satisfaction ratings above market average or ahead of rivals, he said.

“If Uber of JD.com consider with whom they want to work, they should say: Ideally with Allianz,” he said, without providing further details. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

