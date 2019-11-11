MOVES-AllianzGI promotes distribution head Tobias Pross to CEO

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors said on Monday Tobias Pross, global head of distribution, would succeed Andreas Utermann as its chief executive officer from Jan. 1.

The asset management company said Deborah Zurkow, global head of alternatives, would replace Utermann as global head of investments.

Utermann will remain with AllianzGI, a subsidiary of Allianz SE, for the first six months of 2020 on an advisory basis after being at the helm for more than three years.

Pross, who joined Allianz Group in 1999, was previously the CEO of Allianz Pension Partners GmbH, a former unit of AllianzGI.

Zurkow joined AllianzGI in 2012 as chief investment officer and head of infrastructure debt, and has been a member of AllianzGI’s global executive committee since 2016. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)