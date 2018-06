June 18 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, said on Monday it had named Gavin Counsell as senior portfolio manager within the multi-asset team.

Counsell will be responsible for the portfolio management of multi asset funds and the overall performance of UK multi-asset portfolios.

Counsell joins from Aviva Investors, where he was lead fund manager across a range of multi-asset funds. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)