FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 12, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in 15 hours

3rd Circuit revives lawsuit over collection of time-barred debt

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing debt collector Allied Interstate of trying to get borrowers to pay on time-barred debt by offering to settle it, ruling that the word “settle” could imply that the debt was legally enforceable.

Letters sent by Allied to New Jersey borrowers with “settlement offers” for old debt could violate the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices, which bars the use of misleading practices in debt-collection attempts, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nUSl92

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.