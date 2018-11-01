Debt collector Allied settles with California counties for $9 mln

Debt collector Allied Interstate and its Florida-based parent iQor Holdings have agreed to pay $9 million and stop illegal phone calls to settle a consumer protection lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and several other county prosecutors.

The settlement, announced by the county on Wednesday, resolves a 2016 lawsuit accusing Allied of violating state and federal laws by making automatically dialed “robo” calls to cellphones without consent, repeatedly calling wrong numbers, and making an excessive number of calls, sometimes several hundred to a single consumer in a matter of months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zn06tr