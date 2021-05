NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp on Wednesday posted profits that beat analysts’ estimates by nearly 60% in the first quarter, gains driven largely by investment income and its core insurance businesses.

The company said adjusted earnings rose to $6.11 a share. That compares with the $3.88 average of analyst estimates according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chris Reese)