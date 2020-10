FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Danish finance institute Sydbank is pictured in Copenhagen, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (DENMARK - Tags: BUSINESS)

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish lender Sydbank SYDB.CO has agreed to buy rival Alm. Brand Bank ALMB.CO for 1.83 billion Danish crowns ($289 million), equal to 95% of book equity, both banks said on Thursday.