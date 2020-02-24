UPDATE 1-Spain's Almirall reports 2019 profit hike

Healthcare
BARCELONA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Almirall reported on Monday a 36% increase in net profit for 2019 thanks to a 12.7% hike in sales that the pharmaceutical company expects to continue in 2020.

The Barcelona-based group reported a net profit of 105.9 million euros ($114.83 million) for full year 2019 versus 77.7 million euros a year ago. Its revenue was 855.3 million euros versus 756.9 million the year before.

Almirall said its net sales would grow in low to mid single-digit terms in 2020, but the company lowered its EBIDTA forecast for this year in expectation of a potential hit from government measures in Spain.

The company reported a 2019 EBITDA of 304.2 million euros versus 209.5 million the year before. For 2020 it forecasts it to be between 260 and 280 million euros.

$1 = 0.9223 euros Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen and Louise Heavens

