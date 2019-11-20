Company News
U.S. FDA approves Alnylam's drug for rare genetic disorder

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s gene silencing drug as a treatment for patients with a rare inherited disorder.

The drug was approved to treat acute hepatic porphyria, a genetic disorder that can cause seizures and back pains. (bit.ly/37oqz9Z)

The drug, known as Givlaari, uses a mechanism known as RNA interference to target and “silence” specific genetic material, blocking the production of the deadly protein that causes the disease.

