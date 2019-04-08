UPDATE 1-Alnylam, Regeneron to partner for RNAi treatments

(Adds partnership details, Alnylam and Regeneron background)

April 8 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday they agreed to jointly develop treatments for eye and central nervous system diseases using gene-silencing technology RNA interference (RNAi).

Regeneron will make a $400 million upfront payment to Alnylam and also purchase $400 million of Alnylam equity at $90 per share. Alnylam’s shares closed at $92.79 on Friday.

Alnylam is eligible to receive up to an additional $200 million in milestone payments upon achievement of certain criteria during early clinical development for the programs.

Alnylam, which last year won U.S. approval for the first gene-silencing treatment, Onpattro, has a host of other RNAi therapies in its pipeline for various genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic and eye and CNS diseases.

The Nobel prize-winning mechanism, RNAi, works by targeting and “silencing” specific genetic material, blocking the production of deadly proteins that cause diseases.

Regeneron will lead development and commercialization for all programs targeting eye diseases. For central nervous system programs, both companies will have the option at selecting drug candidates to participate equally in potential future profits of programs led by the other party.

The collaboration also includes a select number of RNAi therapeutic programs designed to target genes expressed in the liver, which can influence a wide variety of diseases throughout the body, the companies said.

Alnylam's shares rose 1.8 percent before the opening bell.