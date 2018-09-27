Interim data on Alnylam's drug shows efficacy in late-stage trial

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday early data from a late-stage trial testing of its gene-silencing drug for a rare, painful genetic disease showed effectiveness, putting the firm on track for a faster approval from U.S. regulators.

The drug, givosiran, showed significant reduction in urinary aminolevulinic acid in patients with acute hepatic porphyria, the company said.

An accelerated approval will allow the firm to launch the drug in the United States even when the results of the full trial are pending.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 3.9 percent to $94.85 in light premarket trading. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)