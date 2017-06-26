FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Brazil's J&F signs nondisclosure agreement with Cambuhy for Alpargatas
June 26, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's J&F signs nondisclosure agreement with Cambuhy for Alpargatas

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company J&F Investimentos SA has signed a nondisclosure agreement with Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda to potentially sell all its shares in Alpargatas SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Reuters had reported on June 16 that Cambuhy was considering a bid for the 86 percent stake that Brazil's billionaire family Batista has in Alpargatas, the maker of Havaianas flip flops. Cambuhy oversees the investments of another Brazilian billionaire family, the Moreira Salles. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

