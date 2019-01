MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell two cogeneration energy plants to a subsidiary of London-listed power generator ContourGlobal for $801 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval, Alpek said in a statement. (Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)