Greece's Alpha Bank sells Tier-2 bond, yield at 5.5%

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, one of Greece’s four big lenders, on Thursday raised 500 million euros from a subordinated Tier-2 bond issue.

The yield of the 10-year paper was set at 5.5%, Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing.

The issue, which was oversubscribed by two times, comes about a week after the bank sold a 10.8 billion euro portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of its loan services provider Cepal Holdings to U.S. fund Davidson Kempner.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and Barclays acted as joint lead managers. ($1 = 0.8327 euros) (Reporting Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Alexandra Hudson)