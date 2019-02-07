MOVES-Greece's Alpha Bank adds CLO, head of international ops to executive committee

ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank has added two new positions, chief legal officer and head of international operations, to its executive committee, Greece’s fourth-largest lender said on Thursday.

The bank appointed Sergiu Oprescu as general manager of its international network, and Nikos Salakas as chief legal and governance officer.

Both appointees will sit on Alpha’s executive committee and will report directly to Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis.

“These new roles will accelerate decision-making and enhance our ability to swiftly implement our plans so that we can efficiently drive an ambitious agenda in the years ahead,” Psaltis said in a statement.

Oprescu, 55, will oversee Alpha Bank’s subsidiaries in four countries while retaining his role as executive president and board member of Alpha Bank Romania.

Salakas, 46, will cover legal services, compliance, data protection and the secretariat of Alpha’s board of directors. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jan Harvey)