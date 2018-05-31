FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Alpha Bank swings to profit in Q1 on strong trading income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank turned profitable in January-to-March as strong trading gains offset a rise in provisions for loan impairments, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 65.2 million euros ($76.06 million) after a net loss of 64 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio edged higher to 35.2 percent of its book from 34.9 percent at the end of December.

Provisions for bad debt jumped 38 percent quarter-on-quarter to 336 million euros from 244 million euros in last year’s fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.8572 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

