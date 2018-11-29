Alpha Bank swings to Q3 profit on stronger trading gains, lower provisions

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank turned profitable in July-to-September on stronger trading gains compared to the second quarter, and lower credit-loss provisions, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 41.1 million euros ($46.83 million) after a net loss of 52.9 million euros in the second quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio dropped to 34.1 percent of its book from 35.6 percent at the end of June.

Provisions for bad debt eased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 295 million euros from 314 million euros in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)