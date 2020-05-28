Greece's Alpha Bank swings to loss in Q1 on higher provisions

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender, on Thursday reported a loss in the first quarter on the back of higher provisions for loan impairments and weaker trading income compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net loss from continuing operations of 10.9 million euros ($12.04 million) versus net earnings of 5.4 million euros in the last quarter of 2019.

It said non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped to 30% of its loanbook from 30.1% in last year’s fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)