FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 20, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Greece's Alpha Bank swings to Q4 loss on voluntary redundancy costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets Alpha Bank was loss-making in October-to-December after booking extraordinary costs related to a voluntary retirement plan and fixed asset impairments, it said on Tuesday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net loss from continuing operations of 64 million euros ($78.6 million) after net profit of 35.6 million euros in the third quarter.

The bank booked the cost of a voluntary separation scheme of 92.7 million euros and a 76.1 million euros annual fixed asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter.

Alpha’s non-performing loans ratio edged lower to 34.9 percent of its book from 37.3 percent at the end of September.

Provisions for bad debt fell 18.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 244 million euros from 298 million euros in the third quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.