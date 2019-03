Google has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by an architect who claimed it stole his ideas for a new method of building design, and reneged on a contract to pay him for it.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected claims by Eli Attia that the Alphabet Inc unit should be liable for violating the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) and engaging in a “pattern of racketeering.”

