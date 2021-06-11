UK competition watchdog secures Google commitments on third-party cookies

FILE PHOTO: A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Illustration/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google about the tech giant’s proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising.