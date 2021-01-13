REUTERS NEXT-YouTube removed hundreds of videos after U.S. election was certified, Pichai says

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, said on Wednesday that YouTube has removed hundreds of political videos since the United States certified the results of its election.

Pichai made the remarks at the Reuters Next conference.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next. To watch Reuters Next live, visit here (Reporting by Paresh Dave and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)