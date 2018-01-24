CORRECTED-Alphabet unveils Chronicle, a new cyber security business incubated at X

(In first paragraph corrects day of week to Wednesday, not Tuesday)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc on Wednesday unveiled Chronicle, a cyber security business founded in its X incubation unit in early 2016 that is focusing focus on developing digital “immune systems” for customers.

“The reality for most companies today when it comes to cyber security is reactive: find and clean up the damage,” Astro Teller, head of Alphabet’s X, also called “captain of moonshots,” said in a blog post. “The real moonshot, which is still several years away, is predicting and deflecting cyber attacks before they infiltrate an organization’s network.” (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by David Gregorio)