Google in talks with Tencent, others for cloud services in China - BBG

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks with Tencent Holdings Ltd and other Chinese companies to offer its cloud services in the mainland, Bloomberg reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The talks began in early 2018 and Google narrowed partnership candidates to three firms in late March, the report said.

The goal is to run Google internet-based services such as Drive and Docs through the domestic data centers and servers of Chinese providers, similar to the way other U.S. cloud companies access that market, the report said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)