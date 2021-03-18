Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Google to invest over $7 billion in U.S. offices, data centers this year

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.

Google’s spending includes $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state’s higher operational costs and hefty taxes.

The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

