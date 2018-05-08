FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 8, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Google's updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Paresh Dave, Arjun Panchadar

1 Min Read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 8(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday showed off an updated virtual assistant that can make calls to restaurants, hair salons and other businesses to check hours and make reservations, holding conversations on a user’s behalf.

The announcement was made at Google I/O, an annual event held since 2008 to share new tools and strategies with creators of products that work with Google software and hardware. It shows how Google is responding to rising competition from big tech companies over virtual assistants, shopping and devices.

Google also said it was expanding the ability of the assistant to order food from restaurants including Starbucks Corp and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Editing by Peter Henderson and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.